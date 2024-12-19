Technource To Represent At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the most influential event in the world, CES unites exhibitors, corporate executives, specialists, policy makers, and the to showcase cutting-edge technologies and ideas addressing today's most important issues. Owned and produced by the Consumer Association (CTA)®, this is the most sought after event for business to business, connecting entrepreneurs to buyers, partners and vendors at one place.



CES 2025 will commence from 06th December and will continue till 9th December respectively. Technource is going to be a first-time participant in such a high-end technology meet that started back in the year 1967. With the launch innovative and successful products and technologies every year, CES has become an iconic event for product launch for eminent brands and aspiring business



People travel from almost everywhere to attend CES. Accordingly, there's no better event to meet like-minded individuals, grow your network, and learn about new technologies. Achieve your personal goals by discussing important topics, exchanging knowledge or evaluating salient features of new launches. Be updated with the trends - where the world is heading in terms of technology.



Technology and humanity will meet in the Great Minds series-a collection of groundbreaking sessions featuring the brightest minds across space exploration, AI, sustainable fashion, entertainment, and more at CES2025. Hear from visionaries, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and C-Suite executives who are influencing the future.



Learn about how innovations such as voice activation, smart home appliances, AI assistants, inclusive design changes, and more are improving the lives of those with varying abilities while meeting the demands of an older population.



Visit Technource at CES 2025:



We are really excited to be a part of this technical meet that fuels businesses from different nations to learn and explore new possibilities together. We've been prominent players in the IT service world for the last 12+ years and are willing to expand our boundaries by discussing future prospects with other businesses from around the world.



A place that was home to a whopping 135,000-plus visitors in 2024, It drew a diverse collection of attendees, exhibitors, thought leaders and media from across the globe. Between 30% to 40% of exhibiting companies displayed enterprise solutions.



We'd be awaiting your presence at LVCC, South Hall 3 - 40423/11. Our core expertise is in mobile and web application, AI/ML application development services while we also cater to tailor-made Industry 4.0 solutions as per the client's requirements.



Visit our website -

To know more Checkout our services: services/

For further enquiry email us at: ...



Come meet us socially:











Company :-Technource

User :- Sanjay Rajpurohit

Email :...

Phone :-3023199825

Mobile:- 9724468081

Url :-