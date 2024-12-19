عربي


KLÉPIERRE TO RELEASE FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 12, 2025, AFTER MARKET CLOSE 


12/19/2024 12:01:11 PM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REGULATED RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE TO RELEASE FULL-YEAR 2024 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 12, 2025, AFTER market CLOSE

Paris, December 19, 2024

Klépierre will publish the documents related to its 2024 full-year earnings on Wednesday February 12, 2025, after market close. Following the earnings release, the Executive Board will be presenting the 2024 full-year results on the same day, during a conference call.

AGENDA
February 12, 2025 2024 full-year earnings (after market close)
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Paul Logerot, Group Head of Investor Relations and Financial Communication
+33 (0)7 50 66 05 63 - ...
Hugo Martins, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 - ...
Tanguy Phelippeau, Investor Relations Manager
+33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 - ...

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre is the premier shopping malls specialist with an exclusive focus on continental Europe, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at €19.9 billion at June 30, 2024, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), one of the leading operators of shopping centers in Scandinavia. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP's“A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group's commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website:

Attachment

  • PR_FY24 earnings date

