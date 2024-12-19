Data Center Chip Market Worth $390.65 Billion By 2030 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global

data center chip is expected to grow from USD 206.96 billion in 2025 to USD 390.65 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. Data center chips have emerged as the epitome of technological growth. The growing emphasis on parallel computing in AI-based data centers is bound to drive innovation across industries such as BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, and E-commerce. In the BFSI industry, data centers are used for real-time processing and compliance, and retail and e-commerce use them for handling large volumes of customer data and supply chain management, among other things. Moreover, the growth in AI and general-purpose server shipment is likely to fuel the demand for data center chips. Continue Reading



MarketsandMarkets Logo Download PDF Brochure:

Browse in-depth TOC on " Data Center Chip Market "

228 – Tables

68 – Figures

250 – Pages Data Center Chip Market Report

Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $ 206.96 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $ 390.65 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% Market Size Available for 2021–2030 Forecast Period 2025–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, Application, Data Center Size, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge High energy consumption by data center Key Market Opportunities Emergence of FPGA-based accelerators Key Market Drivers Rising focus on parallel computing in AI data center

By Application, the natural language processing segment is projected to grow at a significant

CAGR of the data center Chip market during the forecast period.

The segment for natural language processing technology is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Applications such as chatbots, virtual assistants, language translation services, sentiment analysis, and text analytics need NLP to process and understand human languages. Since the application is very wide, huge demand has been created for powerful AI chips that could handle extensive computational requirements for NLP tasks, driving growth in the data center chip market. From the invention of large-scale language models like GPT-4 and BERT, the complexity and size of NLP models increased. For instance, last May 2024, OpenAI released GPT-40, capable of reasoning on text, video, and audio in real-time; deployment in applications from content generation to virtual assistants underlines the fast-rising demand for data center chips supporting NLP.

In enterprise end-user healthcare segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR of the data center Chip industry during the forecast period.

The adoption rate for data center chips in healthcare is currently on the rise. The medical institutions and technology companies have started spurring advanced AI capabilities for improved diagnostics, treatment planning, and personalized medicine. In this respect, the adoption of AI based data center chips in the development of large language models and other AI-driven medical applications has totally revolutionized health sectors in terms of their enabling more accurate and timely medical interventions. In October 2022, Cerebras announced it was partnering with the Mayo Clinic to develop large language models for medical applications. They created the Rheumatoid Arthritis diagnostic model using the Cerebras CS-2 to integrate patient records, DNA data, and drug information to pair patients with the most effective therapeutics. Such AI-based data center chips would thus be most critical in furthering personalized medicine, in which treatment plans are tailored for a unique genetic and medical profile for each patient within the processing of these vast data sets and intricate algorithms.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Japan holds the second-largest market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

The diversity of cloud providers in Japan entering the data center business has significantly increased over the last 3–5 years. Japan, being the leader in adopting advanced communications technology, was one of the first countries to witness a surge in data center interconnect (DCI) bandwidth requirements. Due to the reliable DCI in Japan, the adoption of 5G and edge computing is very high. For instance, in February 2022, GLP announced its 900 MW data center expansion plants in Japan. This gives modular data center vendors a huge opportunity to provide reliable and efficient components for data center continuity. The market in Japan has evolved due to the emergence of international hyper-scale cloud providers. Cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Microsoft Azure, SoftLayer, and IBM are expanding their presence in Tokyo and Osaka. Thus, the need for modular data centers is expected to rise as these hyper-scalers are driving the need for IoT and edge computing.

The major players in the data center chip companies are AMD (US), Intel Corporation (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), AWS (US), Google (US), Samsung (South Korea), SK HYNIX Inc. (South Korea), Alibaba (China), Micron Technology (US), Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (US) among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report:

Browse Adjacent Market: Semiconductor and Electronics Market

Research Reports &Consulting

Related Reports:



AI Chip Market

Size, Share & Industry Trends Growth Analysis Report by Offerings (GPU, CPU, FPGA, NPU, TPU, Trainium, Inferentia, T-head, Athena ASIC, MTIA, LPU, Memory (DRAM (HBM, DDR)), Network (NIC/Network Adapters, Interconnects)), Function (Training, Inference) & Region – Global Forecast to 2029

Data Center Accelerator Market

Size by Processor (GPU, CPU, ASIC, FPGA), Type (Cloud Data Center, HPC Data Center), Application (Deep Learning Training, Enterprise Inference), End-user (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy) and Region - Global Forecast to 2029

Data Center GPU Market

Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premise), Function (Training, Inference), End User (Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Government) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) - Global Forecast to 2028

About MarketsandMarketsTM

MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStoreTM (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit TM or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarketsTM INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Web Site:

Research Insight: ResearchInsight/data-center-chip-companies

Content Source: PressReleases/data-center-chip

Logo:



SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED