Pulitzer Prize Winning Author, Dan Fagin, To Deliver Keynote Address At 2Nd Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium

Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation, Authored by Award Winner Dan Fagin

Award Winning Author Dan Fagin to Discuss Lessons from Toms River, NJ, One of the Worst Environmental Disasters Linked to Many Children Diagnosed with Cancer

- Dan Fagin

[Washington, DC, December 19, 2024]

Dan Fagin , Pulitzer Prize Winning Author of Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation to Deliver Keynote Address at 2nd Historic Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium

On February 11, 2025, Dan Fagin, Director of the Carter Journalism Institute's, Science, Health, and Environmental Reporting Program at New York University, will deliver a keynote address on lessons learned from his award-winning book, Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation, during a dinner and reception in connection with the 2nd Historic Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium.

Toms River has garnered impressive praise.“A thrilling journey through the twists and turns of cancer epidemiology, Toms River is essential reading for our times. Dan Fagin takes us on a breathtaking tour through a wide terrain of topics- cancer, the environment, carcinogenesis, and prevention- yet manages to keep us engaged with deeply personal stories. He handles topics of great complexity with the dexterity of a scholar, the honesty of a journalist, and the dramatic skill of a novelist.” Siddhartha Mukherjee, MD, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning, The Emperor of All Maladies: A Biography of Cancer.

The New York Times stated:“[i]t's high time a book did for epidemiology what Jon Krakuer's best-selling Into Thin Air did for mountain climbing: transform a long sequence of painful plodding steps and missteps into a narrative of such irresistible momentum that the reader not only understands what propels enthusiasts forward, but begins to strain forward as well racing through the pages to get to the heady views at the end. And such is the power of Dan Fagin's Toms River, surely a classic of science reporting.”

“Childhood cancer is a personal tragedy; preventing it is a public responsibility. I'm looking forward to talking about these issues and telling the Toms River story in Houston.” Dan Fagin.

“In order to create the greatest amount of awareness about the topic of childhood cancer prevention, it is critically important that we can share stories about man made risk factors that expose us to cancer, and more importantly, how we can take steps to ensure that we are eliminating these risk factors before it is too late.” Jonathan Eric Agin, JD, Executive Director, PREP4Gold Childhood Cancer Organization. Agin went on to state,“[t]he methodical story Fagin tells in Toms River is critical for those of us in the childhood cancer community to understand, and more importantly, to discuss openly in light of the terrifying fact that the incidence rate of children in the United States diagnosed with cancer has risen by over 40% since 1975 with less than 8% of childhood cancers being genetic in nature.”

Michael Scheurer, Ph.D, MPH, FACE, Molecular Epidemiologist at Texas Children's Cancer Center and in the Cancer Prevention and Population Sciences Program of the Dan L. Duncan Comprehensive Cancer Center at Baylor College of Medicine, and one of the scientific chairs of the prevention symposium had this to say about Toms River:“Dan Fagin conducted historical research to investigate a childhood cancer cluster along a New Jersey seashore which he was able to link to water and air pollution. These examples of strong links between pollution and cancer provide additional insights into the mechanisms that lead to cancer in children.”

The 2nd Historic Childhood Cancer Prevention Symposium is scheduled to begin on February 10, 2025 for registration , with the first scientific sessions commencing the morning of February 11, 2025. The purpose of this high-level scientific meeting is to build a prevention related focus on childhood cancer to reduce the number of children diagnosed annually, eliminate the devastating impact of toxic treatments, and reduce the psychological burden on the whole family of a childhood cancer diagnosis. Toms River: A Story of Science and Salvation provides a cautionary tale for generations to come.

To learn more about the symposium, the organizations involved with organizing the meeting, and topics covered, please visit: article/768163828/2nd-historic-childhood-cancer-prevention-symposium-to-take-place-at-texas-children-s-hospital-february-10-13-2025

