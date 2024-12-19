Oman, Turkiye Discuss Expanding Cooperation In Various Fields

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Omani-Turkish commission discussed, during its 12th session held in Muscat on Thursday, expanding mutual cooperation in various fields such as logistics and processing industries and energy.

The official Oman News Agency (OMNA) said participants in the session discussed speeding up negotiations on the fee trade agreement between the GCC states and Turkiye and holding commercial and investments forums in the two friendly countries.

OMNA said the two sides aspire to make more achievements within quarters of the bilateral relations, commercial, investment and cultural cooperation.

It added that the volume of commercial exchanges between Oman and Turkiye has been growing continuously, reaching, in the first eight months of 2024, more than 216 million riyals (USD 561.6 million) compared to 208 million riyals (USD 580.8 million) the same period of 2023.

Turkiye ranked 17th among the top European countries that imported non-oil Omani products in 2023.

Sultan of Muscat Haitham bin Tareq visited Turkiye in November and held talks with President Recept Tayyip Erdogan on means of enhancing mutual cooperation in various spheres.

Oman and Turkiye established diplomatic relations in 1973

Oman that occupies a strategic location at the Gulf strait is a member state in the GCC that includes Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE. (end)

nfa











MENAFN19122024000071011013ID1109012343