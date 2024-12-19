GOAL BEYOND SCALES BRIDGE PROGRAM TO 850 LEARNERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goal Beyond Bridge Program is expanding access to paid, remote, work-based opportunities for current college students and recent graduates, especially those from underrepresented communities, to 850 learners across the country. The Bridge Program is an initiative of Goal Beyond , a nonprofit organization that leverages multi-sectoral capital to unlock academic achievement and durable economic mobility for all learners, in partnership with AscentUP and Riipen , with funding from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation .

Goal Beyond seeks to raise at least $5,000,000 in funding for the Bridge Program to build access and opportunity for even more learners.

"After the success of our summer pilot program this year with AscentUP and Riipen we can see that paid experiential learning works and has a direct correlation to workforce preparedness and success," said Tochi Izegbu, Chief Operating Officer of Goal Beyond. "Our mission is to utilize this proven approach to create durable economic mobility for as many students as possible nationwide."

The Goal Beyond Bridge Program aims to equip participants with the skills, experience, and confidence required to thrive in a first work experience, as well as to build on that experience to obtain high-quality jobs. The first internship or work experience is often the hardest to secure, and individuals from low-income backgrounds may face additional challenges due to limited networks and other systemic barriers to entering the workplace.

"We're proud to support the Goal Beyond Bridge Program, which connects students with paid internships - a critical step towards higher earnings and long-term career success," said Chris Fraser, portfolio director of US programs at the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation. "In partnership with industry leaders, AscentUP, and Riipen, the program combines hands-on work experience with personalized coaching and skills training to help students secure quality job opportunities."

Through AscentUP's digital platform, participants complete career readiness coursework and education, receive one-on-one coaching sessions, and gain access to a paid, remote work assignment. Once a participant completes their assignment with real-time feedback in the work setting, AscentUP concludes the program with education around best practices for their job search. AscentUP's 360-degree approach ensures that participants take full advantage of the social capital and real-world experience gained during their participation in the Bridge Program.

Riipen's platform connects learners with the work-based learning opportunities needed to secure their first jobs, while AscentUP's innovative curriculum enables them to process and build skills to mirror these real workplace experiences.

"Participants in the program uniquely benefit from the distinct advantage of access to the support they need to build the skills and confidence to thrive post-education and ultimately drive long-term durable economic mobility and financial independence," said Allie Danziger, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AscentUP. "We're thrilled to be working with Riipen and deeply grateful to Michael & Susan Dell Foundation for supporting Goal Beyond in this joint initiative."

To learn more about Goal Beyond and its mission of unlocking durable economic mobility for learners, visit goalbeyond .

ABOUT GOAL BEYOND

Goal Beyond is a non-profit organization, founded in 2020 and based in San Diego, CA, with a mission to create the ecosystem that enables all learners to access a quality education and employers to source talent in a rapidly evolving labor market. For more information, visit .

ABOUT ASCENTUP

AscentUP is dedicated to bridging the education-to-employment gap and empowering students to achieve their full potential. Through comprehensive training, coaching and wrap around support, AscentUP aims to equip students with the skills and confidence needed for career success. For more information, visit

AscentUP .

ABOUT RIIPEN

Riipen is a leading experiential learning platform that connects students with real-world projects from industry partners. By facilitating meaningful collaborations between students and employers, Riipen aims to bridge the gap between education and employment while driving innovation in the workforce. For more information, visit Riipen .

ABOUT THE MICHAEL & SUSAN DELL FOUNDATION

The Michael & Susan Dell Foundation builds pathways that change lives for families around the world. The foundation supports programs that advance quality public education, promote children's health, and strengthen family economic stability.

