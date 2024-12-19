(MENAFN) Polish MEP Grzegorz Braun has strongly criticized the European Union, accusing fellow lawmakers of escalating tensions and pushing the bloc into conflicts with their hostile policies towards certain nations. Speaking during a debate on Syria and the Middle East humanitarian crisis in Strasbourg, Braun, from the Confederation of the Polish Crown party, warned that EU policies were designating countries like Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, Syria, and others as adversaries, which could lead to war.



He claimed that these debates, instead of focusing on peaceful solutions, are contributing to a dangerous path that threatens the stability of Europe and the world. Braun also questioned the EU’s stance on the Ukraine conflict, asserting that continued military support for Kyiv only prolongs the war and harms the Ukrainian people. He has repeatedly expressed his disapproval of the EU’s handling of international issues, including its support for Israel and the approval of a €35 billion loan for Ukraine funded by frozen Russian assets, which he called “theft.”

