44 Killed, 76 Injured In Ghazni Traffic Accidents

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Local officials in Ghazni reported two severe traffic accidents that resulted in 44 fatalities and 76 injuries.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Information and Culture, the incidents occurred on Wednesday night, December 18, the accidents took place in the Shahbaz area of central Ghazni and the Nani area of Andar District along the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

The statement revealed that both accidents involved collisions between passenger buses and oil tankers.

Traffic accidents have significantly increased in recent months across various provinces of Afghanistan.

In the past 48 hours, five people, including a child, lost their lives in traffic accidents in Khost, Paktia, Ghazni, Nimroz, and Badakhshan provinces.

The lack of enforcement of traffic laws, speeding, and disregard for regulations further exacerbate the frequency of accidents. In addition, Afghanistan's deteriorated roads, lack of proper infrastructure, and minimal road maintenance contribute significantly to the rising death toll.

To reduce accidents and improve safety, the authorities must prioritize implementing strict traffic laws, maintaining road infrastructure, and raising awareness among drivers about road safety measures.

