Bitcoin Group SE's crypto holdings exceed EUR 400 million

Group SE's holdings exceed EUR 400 million Herford, December 19, 2024 – Bitcoin Group SE (ISIN

DE000A1TNV91 ) is benefiting considerably from the high interest in cryptocurrencies. Since the most recent update with the presentation of the half-year report in September 2024, the price quotations of the major cryptocurrencies and thus the interest in trading crypto assets have risen significantly. One of the main reasons for this is the remarkable rise in the Bitcoin price, which recently exceeded the symbolic USD 100,000 mark. The significant growth in interest in crypto trading in recent months and the associated increase in trading volume is due, on the one hand, to the re-election of Donald Trump and the associated expectations of crypto-friendly regulation and, on the other, to regulatory progress already made through the approval of Bitcoin ETFs by the SEC. The growing confidence in the market is reflected accordingly in the price gains of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Co. As crypto prices have risen, the value of Bitcoin Group SE's net crypto holdings has also grown significantly. Net crypto holdings currently (as of December 17, 2024) amount to more than EUR 400 million, compared to EUR 245.6 million at the end of the first half of 2024 and EUR 164.8 million at the end of the 2023 financial year. Bitcoin (BTC) accounts for the largest share of this at EUR 361 million and Ethereum (ETH) at EUR 39 million. Cash and cash equivalents within the Group amounted to EUR 9.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The sum of treasury shares and cash and cash equivalents thus totals more than EUR 410 million and is therefore higher than Bitcoin Group SE's current market capitalization of around EUR 270 million, even after taking into account deferred taxes. “With our update on the crypto holdings, we want to provide a transparent insight into our company and at the same time counter speculation regarding the current negative price development, which is not related to the operating business. We are pleased about the growing value of our own crypto assets and, above all, about the significant increase in interest in crypto trading, which is also reflected in our crypto trading platform bitcoin ,” says Michael Nowak, CEO of Bitcoin Group SE.





About Bitcoin Group SE:

Bitcoin Group SE is a holding company focusing on innovative and disruptive business models and technologies from the cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. Bitcoin Group SE holds 100% of the shares in futurum bank AG, which operates a trading platform for the digital currencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Tron, Solana and Ripple under

Bitcoin , and 50% of the shares in Sineus Financial Services GmbH, a financial services provider supervised by BaFin.



Bitcoin Group SE is listed on the primary market of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange as well as on all other German stock exchanges and XETRA (stock exchange symbol: ADE, ISIN: DE000A1TNV91, GSIN: A1TNV9). For more information on Bitcoin Group SE, please visit

bitcoingroup . About Bitcoin:

Bitcoin

is a marketplace for crypto assets licensed in Germany and, with more than 1,000,000 registered users, is also one of Europe's largest crypto marketplaces. After more than 10 years of operation, Bitcoin has the reputation of being one of the most secure Bitcoin marketplaces in the world. Since users do not transfer euros to a trust account but pay conveniently from their bank account, the euros used for trading are even deposit-backed. The cryptocurrencies managed by Bitcoin are held 98% in secure cold wallets. Bitcoin is the first and so far only Bitcoin trading platform worldwide to have customer balances audited once a year by a publicly appointed German auditing firm (current audit as of January 8, 2024). The unique express trading allows trading to take place as quickly as on an exchange. In addition to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Litecoin (LTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Tron (TRX), Solana (SOL) and Ripple (XRP) can be traded against euros on Bitcoin.



