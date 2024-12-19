Zelensky In Brussels: Ensuring Ukraine's Strength For Diplomatic Transition Next Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International partners are providing significant assistance to help Ukraine withstand Russian aggression, and Ukraine is determined to become strong enough by next year to achieve a just end to the war through diplomacy.

President Volodymyr Zelensky shared this outlook with journalists early Thursday after meeting with Secretary General and leading European politicians, Ukrinform reports.

"We are not yet strong enough for certain steps. We will do everything to be strong next year and move toward diplomacy. I do not believe seeks to end the war, so we will proceed cautiously. From our side, we are doing everything to ensure a just resolution for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The President highlighted Ukraine's Victory Plan, which had been shared with American and European partners. This document outlines measures to strengthen Ukraine, including: increasing the number of brigades and reserves, equipping them to hold the front lines securely, intensifying sanctions to hinder Russia's production of specific weapons.

Zelensky emphasized that NATO represents Ukraine's strongest security guarantee. While full membership is unattainable during wartime, an invitation to join NATO remains a critical goal.

"This is a complex part of our national history. An invitation to NATO is an important step, and we are fighting for this right," he noted.

Strong Ukraine requires both a robust military and a stable economy. Zelensky addressed Ukraine's significant USD

40-42 billion budget deficit during discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who assured support for bridging this gap in 2025.

The G7 has also made substantial contributions, with USD

50 billion in loans for Ukraine through the World Bank, including USD

20 billion from the U.S., sourced from frozen Russian assets.

"We are financially secure for next year. This also strengthens Ukraine," the Ukrainian President stressed.

Zelensky acknowledged ongoing military aid from international partners. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced an upcoming arms package during their meeting. However, Zelensky asserted that Ukraine requires more to deter further Russian aggression.

"The best guarantee is a strong army - the largest in Europe. Even on the path to NATO, we must ensure our military strength. Until we are in NATO, the risks fall on all of us - our people, our security, and yours," Zelensky underscored.

ofinand

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky is on an official visit to Brussels. On Wednesday, he met with French President Emmanuel Macron, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and several European leaders, as well as representatives of the European Commission.

On Thursday, the President of Ukraine will participate in the EU summit, where he is set to engage with heads of state and government from EU member countries in an extended format. The discussions will focus on shared security challenges and Ukraine's requirements for continuing its fight against Russian aggression.