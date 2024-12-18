Meet Smith At CES 2025 In Las Vegas

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Representatives will meet with global partners to share insights and discuss the company's unique solutions

HOUSTON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its attendance at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Company representatives will be on hand to meet with current and potential customers during the trade show, which runs from Tuesday, January 7, to Friday, January 10, 2025.

CES, also known as the Consumer Electronics Show, is widely regarded as the world's premier technology showcase. The biggest names in consumer electronics and entertainment will gather to debut their newest products and cutting-edge innovations.

"This is a great opportunity for us to shake hands with our customers, forge new relationships, and gain insights into their needs and the challenges they face within the semiconductor supply chain," said Todd Burke, Smith's President of Global Business Development. "We are excited to demonstrate how Smith's customized programs can help keep chip inventories in balance and how our open-market strategies can generate new revenue streams."

Todd and his team will discuss the benefits of supplier diversification , robust inventory management , and staying ahead of market trends .

"As artificial-intelligence products and services become more mainstream, demand will continue to rise for the components powering its processing capabilities," said Todd. "Smith's agile sourcing team, broad global reach, and decades of industry expertise underpin our ability to develop fully customizable solutions that help our customers avoid supply chain disruptions and support their success."

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent DistributionTM. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit

to learn more.

