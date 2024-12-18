CATL Tackles EV Charging With One-Minute Battery Exchange

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Electric vehicle charging could soon become as quick as filling up with gas. CATL, the world's largest battery manufacturer, has co-developed ten new electric vehicles.



These feature swappable batteries that can be replaced in just one minute. The first vehicle featuring CATL's "choco-swap" battery will launch this month, with the remaining models rolling out in subsequent quarters.



This innovation arrives as global electric vehicle sales continue to surge, capturing a significant share of all car sales worldwide. CATL 's subscription model starts at 369 yuan ($51) per month, making electric vehicles more accessible to consumers.



The company offers two standardized battery sizes: the standard pack for smaller vehicles and the larger pack for mid-size cars, with ranges between 400 and 600 kilometers.



The battery giant plans to build swapping stations across China, partnering with major automakers like Changan Auto and FAW Group. This expansion could reshape China's automotive landscape.







It has the potential to replace a third of the country's gas stations with battery swap facilities. This development addresses three critical EV adoption barriers: charging time, range anxiety, and initial cost.



The swapping process takes just minutes, compared to hours of traditional charging. Customers can purchase vehicles without batteries and lease them instead, significantly reducing upfront costs.



The timing aligns with rapid EV market growth. Electric vehicle sales continue to climb, representing an ever-increasing portion of global car sales. China leads this transformation, with electric vehicles claiming a substantial share of its new car sales.



CATL's standardization effort could reshape the entire electric vehicle industry. The company predicts battery swapping will handle a third of all EV charging needs by the end of the decade, alongside home and public charging stations.

