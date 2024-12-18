Colombia’S Economic Rebound: Agriculture Leads The Way

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's grew by 2.9% in October 2024, outpacing September's 1.21% increase. This growth, driven largely by agriculture, signals a potential turning point for the nation's economic landscape.



The agricultural sector's 10.7% expansion in the third quarter of 2024 stands out as a key factor. This growth pushed agricultural production to a record 16,991.38 billion Colombian pesos .



Farmers benefited from favorable weather and lower input costs, boosting both yields and profits. Other sectors also contributed to the overall economic uptick. Services grew by 2.9%, with retail, transportation, and hospitality seeing a 5% increase.



Public services and entertainment activities rose by 4.8%. Even the previously struggling manufacturing and construction sectors rebounded with 1.4% growth.



However, challenges remain. The mining sector declined by 7.1% in the third quarter, while manufacturing contracted slightly by 1.3%. These figures highlight the uneven nature of Colombia's economic recovery.







Looking ahead, economists project Colombia 's GDP to grow by 2.0% in 2024, with expectations of 2.8% in 2025 and 3.5% in 2026. The agricultural sector's continued strength will likely play a crucial role in achieving these targets.



This economic data matters because it reflects Colombia's resilience and potential for growth. The success of the agricultural sector demonstrates the impact of individual initiative and favorable market conditions.



In short, as Colombia navigates its economic future, maintaining this momentum across all sectors will be key to sustained prosperity.

