J&K Govt Undertakes Comprehensive Restoration Of Religious Sites

According to officials from the Archives Department, work is already in progress on more than 30 projects, additional initiatives are poised to begin soon. The Directorate of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, under the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, has compiled a detailed list of sites for restoration and development.

In Kashmir, 44 sites have been earmarked for restoration at an estimated cost of ₹10,077.33 lakhs, a figure that is currently tentative, according to the list of the undertaken sites, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.



While most detailed project reports (DPRs) have been prepared, a few are still under development.

In Srinagar, key projects include the conservation and restoration of the historical Aali Masjid at Eidgah and the construction of a prayer hall at Zeashta Devi, Zeathyar, following heritage patterns. The restoration of the shrine of Baba Ghulam-ud-Din (RA) in Brain Nishat, the development of Khanqah-e-Naqshband Sahib (RA), the preservation of Narayan Math Mandir Shiv Ji at Solina, and the conservation of the Vichar Nag Temple in Nowshera are also part of this ambitious plan.

The restoration work spans multiple districts. In Baramulla, the government has prioritized the renovation of the shrine of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Moosa (RA) at Utikoo in Tehsil Karhama, the revival of Hazrat Syed Mohammad Janbaz Wali (RA) at Khanpora, the preservation of Bab Shakoor-ud-Din (RA) at Watlab, and the restoration of Astan Aliya Syed Hussain Qumi (RA). Other significant sites in the district include the Mata Shailputri Astapan Temple at Khanpora and the Gurdwara Chati Padshahi.

In Pulwama, the government has focused on the revival of the Neolithic site at Gufkral, Tral, and the renovation of various temples, including the Shri Siddheshwar Temple and Shiv Temple at Drangbal, Pampore. Other projects include the construction of a temple at Midoora in Tehsil Awantipora, the development of the Pingala Devi Temple at Pinglena, the Breadmaji Temple at Murran, and the renovation of temples in Halqa Trichal and Tahab.

In Ganderbal, work is underway on the restoration of the Malshah Masjid Hamam and its allied structures at Malshahi Bagh. In Bandipora, the construction and development of Ziyarat Faqeer-Lasa Baba at Trigam and the development of Imambara Qadeem Hussaini Mohalla Shilvat in Sonawari, Sumbal, are key projects.

Kupwara features prominently on the list with the development and preservation of the Shiv Temple at Trehgam, the Ziyarat Zaiti Muqam-i-Shahwali at Drugmulla, the Shri Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple at Tikker, and the Shri Mata Bhadrakali Temple at Wadipora, Handwara.

In Kulgam, the Sheikh Ul Aalam Shrine at Qaimoh is being developed on a heritage pattern, while in Anantnag, several sites are under restoration, including the Uma Bhagwati Asthpan Temple at Brari Angan, the Mandir at Mattan, the Mamleshwar Temple at Pahalgam, and the shrine of Baba Naseer-ud-Din Gazir (RA) at Bijbehara. Other projects in the district include the upgradation of the Shiv Bhagwati Temple at Akinagam, the reconstruction of the temple at Brinty Batapora Dailgam, and the renovation of the Gauri Shankar Temple at Pahalgam.

Shopian is witnessing the development of Ziyarat Asaar Shareef Pinjoora on a heritage pattern, while Budgam is focused on the development of the Sheikh Noor Din Wali shrine premises and the Bada Talab. Additional projects include the retrofitting and restoration of the Markazi Imam Bara in Budgam, the ImamBara at Khomeini Chowk Bemina, and the Dia Nag Mandir in Budgam.

Speaking to Kashmir Observer, Deputy Director of Archives, Archaeology, and Museums, Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, emphasized the structured approach guiding these efforts.“In the Kashmir Division, work is ongoing on around 32 projects in Phase I. These efforts are based on recommendations brought forward by three key committees: the coordination-cum-implementation committee led by the concerned Deputy Commissioners, a committee headed by the Chief Secretary, and another chaired by the LG or CM. Once these committees provide recommendations, the projects are initiated under the government's scheme for reviving the architecture and heritage of Jammu and Kashmir,” he stated.

