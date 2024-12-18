Young Murderers In Custody

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

THREE young men suspected of killing a woman and her two children and setting their house in flames have been remanded in custody.

The younsters from Kholokoe in Matsieng are the 19-year-old Thapelo Mokete, Sechaba Fari, 24, and Phetetso Thota, 21.

They appeared before the Maseru Magistrate's Court on Monday to face six counts of murder, arson, and illegal possession of guns and ammunition





The prosecution says the trio attacked a 47-year-old woman and her children aged 13 and seven years with 9mm and 7.65 pistols, shot them dead in Mahloenyeng Ha-Mafa, in Matsieng, on April 28.

The deceased were found with multiple gun wounds on their bodies.

They accused will be back in court on May 14.

The court said they have a right to apply for bail at the High Court.

Two of the accused were arrested on April 30 while the third suspect handed himself over to the police at the beginning of this month





Police said Fari plotted the killings after his mother died in 2022 and he believed that she had been poisoned by the woman he later killed.

Majara Molupe