Oak Valley Community Bank Receives SBA Lending Accolades

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKDALE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Community Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY), was recognized by Success Capital – Certified Development Corporation as their“ 2024 SBA 504 Most Active .”

In addition, Vice President, Commercial Officer, Rob Gildea received the distinction of“ 2024 SBA 504 Most Active Loan Officer ” in 2024. Both distinctions covered lending activity in San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Mariposa, Tuolumne, and Calaveras Counties.

Gildea has 35 years of commercial banking experience. He joined the Oak Valley lending team in 2020.“This award is a testament to both Rob's SBA knowledge and his drive to support our small business community. By consistently providing access to vital capital, Rob has empowered numerous businesses to thrive and succeed,” stated Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group.

The 504 Program provides loans for small business development. Success Capital offers low down payment, fixed-rate financing via the SBA 504 Loan Program for business owners to purchase or build facilities for their businesses.“We are honored by Success Capital's acknowledgment of the bank's efforts. These awards reflect our steadfast dedication to ensuring our small business community has the financial resources necessary for growth. They pay tribute to our lenders and loan processing team who make our SBA lending program a success,” stated Chris Courtney, CEO.

Success Capital held their award presentation in November recognizing Oak Valley Community Bank and other financial institution partners. The bank was represented by Commercial Banking Officers and others who contributed to their lending activity including Mike Rodrigues, EVP Chief Credit Officer, Gary Stephens, EVP Commercial Banking Group, Peter Brown, SVP Commercial Banking Group, and Commercial Banking Officers, Rob Gildea, Victoria Gaffney, and Kim Parco.

Oak Valley Community Bank

OVCB offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra Division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. For more information visit .

Success Capital – CDC

Since 1986, Success Capital has been helping small businesses throughout California secure favorable fixed-rate financing for real estate projects and equipment through the SBA 504, SBA 7(a), and other loan programs. Success Capital offers low down payment, fixed-rate financing via the SBA 504 Loan Program for business owners to purchase or build facilities for their businesses. For more information, visit .

Contacts:

Oak Valley Community Bank

Chris Courtney, CEO

Rick McCarty, President & COO

Phone: (866) 844 - 7500



Success Capital CDC

Marsha Carr, President & CEO

Phone: (209) 521-9372

