Marta, Soccer’S Living Legend, Eyes Corinthians Move

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Corinthians, Brazil's soccer powerhouse, is pursuing Marta, the six-time World Player of the Year. This potential transfer could reshape women's soccer in Brazil and beyond.



Marta's career speaks volumes. She holds the record for most goals in history, with 17 strikes across five tournaments. Her impact extends beyond the pitch, as she advocates for gender equality in sports.



Iris Sesso, Corinthians ' women's soccer director, confirmed ongoing talks with Marta. She likened Marta's status to that of Pelé, highlighting the magnitude of this potential acquisition.



Marta's recent performances underscore her enduring skill. She netted 11 goals and provided an assist in 26 matches for Orlando Pride last season. Her contributions also helped Brazil secure a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.







The soccer star's accolades continue to grow. She recently won the inaugural Marta Award at a FIFA ceremony, recognizing her stunning goal against Jamaica in a friendly match.



Marta's potential return to Brazilian club soccer would mark a significant shift. Her last stint with a Brazilian team was with Santos from 2009 to 2011. Since then, she has played abroad for 13 seasons.



Corinthians' pursuit of Marta aligns with their ambitious strategy. The club recently signed midfielder Andressa Alves and aims to build on their impressive 2024 campaign, which saw them clinch a domestic treble.

