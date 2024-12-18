Kuwait Nat'l Guard Chief Commends Bonds With Libya

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber on Wednesday commended distinguished relations between Kuwait and Libya. Sheikh Mubarak Humoud made the remarks while welcoming Libyan Ambassador in Kuwait Suleiman Al-Sahili at the KNG headquarters, the KNG said in a press release. The Libyan ambassador congratulated the KNG chief on gaining the leadership's trust by taking the KNG helm, according to the release. (end) hmd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.