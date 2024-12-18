Kuwait Nat'l Guard Chief Commends Bonds With Libya
Date
12/18/2024 6:09:29 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait National Guard (KNG) sheikh Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Wednesday commended distinguished relations between Kuwait and Libya.
Sheikh Mubarak Humoud made the remarks while welcoming Libyan Ambassador in Kuwait Suleiman Al-Sahili at the KNG headquarters, the KNG said in a press release.
The Libyan ambassador congratulated the KNG chief on gaining the Political leadership's trust by taking the KNG helm, according to the release. (end)
hmd
MENAFN18122024000071011013ID1109006626
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.