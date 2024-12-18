Amman Echoes Backing To Syria Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Dec 18 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi on Wednesday restated his country's solidarity with the Syrian people and its support for a unified Syria.

The Jordanian minister made the statement during a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, which focused on the recent developments in Syria and ongoing efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the Jordanian Foreign said in a press release.

During the phone conversation, Al-Safadi underlined that putting an end to the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza and ending the humanitarian crisis constitute a key step towards regional de-escalation, it added.

The Jordanian foreign minister cautioned against the bare consequences of ongoing Israeli occupation aggressions on Syria's territory and sovereignty, billing them as a clear-cut breach of international law. (end)

