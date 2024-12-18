RUSSO's NEW YORK PIZZERIA NOW OPEN IN MESA, ARIZONA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Russo's New York Pizzeria Mesa Arizona

New York Style Pizza

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

Upscale Pizza Franchise Opportunity Serving Authentic New York style pizza

- Anthony RussoMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Russo's New York Pizzeria, the authentic New York-style Italian kitchen, expands with a new location at 4537 S Power Rd #101, Mesa, AZ 85212, bringing classic Italian flavors to the community.The new location serves giant pizza by the slice alongside Chef Russo's family recipes, including fresh homemade lasagna, baked ziti, fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti carbonara, chicken Parmesan, and more. Every dish is made fresh to order with premium ingredients-free of preservatives and additives-and cooked with imported Sicilian extra virgin olive oil. From salad dressings to marinara sauce, every item is handcrafted, honoring traditions dating back to 1962.This location features Russo's new store design, including an open kitchen with a brick oven fired at 550 degrees, offering dine-in, takeout, delivery, and catering options. The efficient layout operates with lower overhead and staffing requirements, fitting into spaces as small as 1,500 square feet plus patio seating.“We're thrilled to have Kevin and Phuong join the Russo's family,” said Chef Anthony Russo, CEO and founder.“Their dedication and passion will carry on our family's tradition of quality and service.”Russo's is seeking franchise partners in the U.S. and internationally. Learn more at RussosFranchise or view the menu at .About Russo's RestaurantsRusso's Restaurants, based in Houston, TX, franchises the Russo's New York Pizzeria brand, with locations across the U.S. (Texas, Oklahoma, Florida, California, and Arizona) and internationally, including the Philippines, Qatar, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi. Chef Anthony Russo's family recipes feature New York-style pizza, handcrafted pasta, calzones, salads, and more, earning the brand numerous accolades.

gerardo russo

Russos New York Pizzeria

+1 8324777597

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.