Qatar International Rally 2025 To Take Place In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation (QMMF) has unveiled the itinerary and format for the 2025 Qatar International Rally.

The event will return to being the second round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) and takes place on February 6-8.

After a year's absence from the international rallying calendar, the Oman International Rally will kick-start the regional rally series on January 23-25 with the Lusail-based Qatar event being followed by a new event in Saudi Arabia (May 1-3), Jordan Rally (May 22-24),Rally of Lebanon (September 7-9) and the finale in Cyprus (October 4-6).

A three-day format for the Qatar International Rally will see competitors tackle 13 timed special stages and 212.64 competitive kilometres in a route of 627.19km.

Scrutineering facilities will be based at the Lusail International Circuit with media and administration based out of QMMF's offices. Administration checks will take place on February 4 with scrutineering set for the afternoon of February 5th and the morning of February 6.

The pre-event press conference (17.30hrs) and ceremonial start (18.00hrs) will then precede the opening 4.36km asphalt special stage, starting at 19.00hrs on February 6.

The northern deserts willthen host two days of special stage action with two loops of three special stages scheduled for both February 7 and 8. The post-event press conference, prize giving and ceremonial finish will then wrap up proceedings from 18.30hrs onwards on Saturday.

Runs through the Waab Al Mashrab, Al Waab and Al Khor stages to the north of Doha will offer the first desert gravel challenges to competitors on February 7.

The three tests will be repeated in the afternoon following a late morning return to the Lusail International Circuit for a regroup and service break.

The final morning will see competitors tackle passes through the Umm Birka, Ras Laffan and Al Thakhira stages. The three will be repeated in the afternoon after another return to Lusail.

The second run through the Al Thakira stage of 13.98km will also act as the event's Power Stage finale with additional championship points available.

This year's Qatar International Rally will be held under the chairmanship of QMMF President Abdulrahman Al Mannai, senior committee member Abdulrazaq Al Kuwari and the QMMF's Executive Director Amro Al Hamad.

Portugal's Pedro Almeida will again work as the Clerk of the Course alongside his deputy Rashid Al Sulaiti.

“We have retained the usual format, with a super special stage on Thursday and two loops of three stages on Friday and Saturday,” said QMMF Executive Director Amro Al Hamad.

“The last few events have seen a very strong entry and some fantastic competition throughout the field. We hope that our new-look event in 2025 will be no exception.”

Pedro Almeida added:“Even though we have kept the stage names, all the stages have been partially modified with the inclusion of new routes.

There are three new kilometres in the Al Waab stage and five in Umm Birka. We have also changed the order for the running of the Al Khor and Umm Birka stages.

This gives us a better balance between the competitive distances over the two days.”

Supplementary regulations and further details are available from , with the first closing date for entries set for January 8. A final cut-off has been set for Wednesday, January 22.

The QMMF has also announced a series of generous concessions for international and GCC competitors. International entrants will be given a $6,000 shipping allowance, with GCC teams receiving $3,000, subject to all vehicles passing scrutineering and administrative checks.

In addition, the QMMF will arrange a flight ticket allowance for both driver and co-driverand supply one twin room with breakfast for five nights, again subject to vehicles passing scrutineering and administrative checks. Further details are available in the supplementary regulations.

Start prizes will also be awarded: entrants who pass scrutineering and administrative checks and enter before the first cut-off date will receive QR 5000 and QR 4000 will be awarded to starters who enter after the early cut-off and before January 22nd.