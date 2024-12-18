BGT: Gavaskar Compares Ashwin's Mid-Series Retirement To Dhoni's 2014-15 Call

(MENAFN- IANS) Brisbane, Dec 18 (IANS) Former Indian captain and legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar reacted to Ravichandran Ashwin's retirement decision's impact on the team and said the allrounder did the same as MS Dhoni did during the 2014-15 Asutralia series.

Ashwin announced his retirement from international immediately following the drawn Gabba Test in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Gavaskar drew parallels to MS Dhoni's mid-series retirement during the 2014-15 Test series in Australia, arguing that such decisions disrupt team planning.

"He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won't be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the 3rd Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short," Gavaskar told broadcasters.

"The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries they can select from the reserve players to have in the team. So, Sydney is somewhere where there is a lot of support on offer for spinners. So India could have played with two spinners. You never know. He could have been there for sure. I don't know how the pitch in Melbourne will be like. Normally, you tend to look at the end of the series. That's it. In the middle, it is not usual," he added.

When asked if Washington Sundar was being groomed to replace Ashwin, Gavaskar admitted it seemed likely.“Maybe Washington Sundar is ahead of him. Rohit mentioned that Sundar is flying out tomorrow. So, this marks the end of Ashwin as an international cricketer. He has been one heck of a cricketer,” Gavaskar said.

Menwahile, Sundar posted a heartfelt post for state-mate Ashwin on Instagram, following the allrounder's retirement. "More than just a teammate - Ash anna, you have been an inspiration, a mentor and a true champion of the game. It's been an honour to share the field and the dressing room with you."

"Coming from the same state of TN, I have grown up watching you from the close corners of Chepauk to playing against you and alongside you. Every moment has been a privilege. The learnings, both on and off the field are something I will carry with me forever. Wishing you success and happiness in whatever comes next," the post read.

Ashwin's retirement comes at a crucial juncture in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the series delicately poised 1-1 with the drawn Gabba Test. His absence leaves a gap in India's bowling arsenal, especially as they prepare for the upcoming Test in Melbourne and Sydney, traditionally a spinner-friendly venue.