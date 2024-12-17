Ukraine's Grid Operator Cancels Blackouts For Dec 18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hourly power outages are not scheduled for household consumers on Wednesday, December 18.
Ukrenergo reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"Tomorrow, December 18, no consumption restriction measures are expected for household consumers," the statement reads.
The company added that for industry and businesses, power restriction schedules will be in effect from 07:00 to 20:00 on Wednesday.
Citizens are urged to consume electricity responsibly from 08:00 to 20:00.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, it was previously intended to impose hourly blackout schedules would be in effect from 07:00 to 20:00 on December 18.
