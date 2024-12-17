Yoolax Smart Blinds Launches Exclusive Christmas Discounts: Up To 15% Off Now Through December 31, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roll Out Memories This Christmas: Enjoy 15% Off Yoolax Smart Blinds for the Holidays

Santa Clara, CA, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting today through December 31, 2024 , Yoolax is offering exclusive discounts on for two flagship products: Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds and Yoolax Light-filtering Smart Blinds . With up to 15% off , these cutting-edge blinds combine intelligent features and bespoke designs, making them a perfect choice for elevating modern homes at an exceptional value.







Discover the Perfect Fit for Your Home

Every Yoolax blind is made-to-order, ensuring the perfect fit for your windows. The customization process is simple, and every order is verified for accuracy, giving your home a sleek and tailored look.

1. Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds : Experience the Future of Blinds with Smart Control, Custom Fit, and Ultimate Privacy









Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds deliver a transformative experience for homeowners, blending advanced technology with user-focused design to enhance daily life. From creating a perfect sleeping environment to streamlining window management, these blinds redefine convenience and comfort.

Effortless Control for Busy Lifestyles

Imagine hosting a holiday party where a simple voice command adjusts the blinds to create the perfect cozy and festive ambiance. Or during a family movie night, effortlessly block out all external light for a fully immersive cinematic experience. For working parents, these blinds provide a quick and convenient way to adjust the home environment during remote meetings or children's online classes-ensuring privacy and focus with just a tap on your phone.

The blinds are designed for seamless integration, connecting directly to Alexa-enabled devices such as Echo Show and Echo Hub, as well as Google Home, SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit-all without requiring an additional bridge. The Yoolax Home App offers intuitive smartphone control, while the rechargeable motor means no constant battery replacements. For eco-conscious users, optional solar panels provide sustainable energy solutions.

Unmatched Privacy and Light Control

Featuring 100% blackout fabric with a thermal-insulated backing, Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds create the ideal environment for restful sleep, immersive movie nights, or quiet afternoons. The blinds not only block light effectively but also reduce energy costs by insulating against heat and cold. Additionally, they protect interiors from UV damage while reducing external noise, making them ideal for any room in the home.

These features are equally valuable during a family brunch, where the blinds can be partially opened to let in soft, natural light while maintaining comfort and privacy. Whether you are entertaining friends for a weekend game night or simply relaxing during a quiet afternoon, the precise control over light and noise ensures every moment feels just right.

Besides, Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds prioritize family safety with a cordless design, ensuring a secure home for children and pets. Their advanced remote control options allow effortless management of up to 16 blinds, giving users precise control over light and privacy with a single touch. Built with insulated blackout material, these blinds not only enhance comfort but also reduce energy costs, making them an eco-conscious choice for modern households. Optional solar panel compatibility further amplifies energy savings, aligning with sustainable living goals.

Yoolax's commitment to excellence extends beyond the product itself, offering personalized customer support, free replacement of damaged components, and fabric samples to help homeowners achieve the perfect look.

For Details:

The Yoolax Blackout Smart Blinds



Best-selling Option – Linen Beige: A timeless, elegant color praised for creating a serene and private space.

Amazon (Enjoy a 15% discount with a coupon, valid through December 31, 2024):
Yoolax.com (Take advantage of a 10% sitewide discount, plus an extra 10% off select sizes):

2. Yoolax Light-filtering Smart Blinds : Brighten Your Home, Dull the Glare – The Perfect Blend of Natural Light, Privacy, and Smart Control









Yoolax Light-filtering Smart Blinds are designed to transform your living spaces by softening harsh sunlight and creating a comfortable, private environment. These innovative blinds make light control and home customization effortless, all while elevating the ambiance of your rooms.

Effortless Smart Control

Say goodbye to manual adjustments Yoolax motorized blinds are now integrated with the Matter ecosystem, ensuring compatibility with most smart home devices on the market. Whether you prefer using the Alexa, the Yoolax Home App, or the Yoolax Lightwirl Remote, you can easily manage up to 16 blinds, adjust light settings, or group blinds for synchronized operation-all with just a few taps or voice commands. When it' s time for an intimate evening dinner party, adjust the blinds for a softly filtered glow, ensuring privacy while maintaining the perfect mood. For parents with young children, setting the blinds to a timer through the app ensures rooms are bathed in calming light during naptime.

The Right Light, Every Time

Made from 50% Blackout Jacquard White fabric, these blinds reduce glare while letting in natural light. Maintain a bright and inviting atmosphere during the day, with the added benefit of privacy at night. Whether you're working from home in your home office, the blinds minimize glare on your computer screen while maintaining a naturally lit workspace. On lazy Sunday afternoons, their ability to soften harsh sunlight ensures that living rooms and bedrooms remain cozy and bright without straining your eyes.

Energy-efficient Convenience

Featuring a rechargeable motor that lasts 4-6 months per charge, Yoolax blinds can also be solar-powered for eco-friendly energy use.

Designed for Everyday Comfort

The Yoolax Lightwirl Remote simplifies your daily routine with customizable settings, group control, and precise adjustments. For inside mounts, optional light blockers eliminate gaps for a polished and practical finish.









For Details:

The Yoolax Light-filtering Smart Blinds



Best-selling Option – Jacquard White: A customer favorite for its ability to diffuse light while maintaining a bright and inviting atmosphere.

Amazon (Enjoy a 15% discount with a coupon, valid through December 31, 2024):
(Take advantage of a 10% sitewide discount, plus an extra 10% off select sizes):

About Yoolax

Yoolax proudly stands as the No. 1 brand of motorized window treatments, revolutionizing modern homes with the perfect fusion of cutting-edge technology and elegant design. Each Yoolax product is a testament to innovation and craftsmanship, offering fully customizable, energy-efficient solutions that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Backed by a commitment to quality and innovation, Yoolax invites you to discover a smarter, more serene way of living-where your space works effortlessly for you.

CONTACT: Keira Chan
Avatark Global Inc