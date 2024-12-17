Mariner Teams Up With Catchlight To Boost Organic Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leveraging Catchlight, Mariner Advisors Can Enhance Client & Prospect Experience

Boston, Mass, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catchlight, an award-winning organic growth from Fidelity Labs, is working with Mariner to help accelerate its robust organic growth engine. Mariner is a privately held national services firm with nearly 2,000 advisors, and Mariner and its affiliates now advise on over $245 billion in assets as of June 30, 2024. Catchlight uses AI to enrich, analyze and score leads for wealth management firms.

“Catchlight is an exceptional platform that drives our growth strategies and fuels our commitment to innovation,” said Alise Kraus, National Managing Director.“By leveraging Catchlight's insights across our organic growth channels – from digital marketing, partner referrals and paid leads-we can engage in more meaningful, personalized conversations with prospective clients, expand and curate the services we provide to clients, and continue to help Mariner attract top-tier advisors in the industry.”

Advisors, marketers and growth teams across Mariner will now have access to lead and client insights through Catchlight's Salesforce application. Maximizing Mariner's sophisticated, multi-channel lead generation program, Catchlight can help the team identify their best prospects, qualify them based on insights such as estimated investable assets and income, and help drive personalized engagement and greater client conversions.

“We're excited to work alongside Mariner to provide their advisors and staff with data and insights that can help propel them even further,” says Catchlight CEO and Co-founder Wilbur Swan.“Client acquisition costs continue to rise, making marketing efficiency and precision more important than ever. Catchlight's AI-powered platform helps firms quickly identify high-potential leads and prioritize meaningful engagement while saving time and effort. Team Catchlight is excited to be helping Mariner accelerate organic growth and reinforce their position as a market leader.”

About Catchlight

Catchlight, the wealth management industry's award winning AI-powered organic growth platform, uses data-driven algorithms to provide firms with insights to help qualify and engage leads, increasing the probability of conversion. Through rich data intelligence and proprietary AI-generated insights, Catchlight pinpoints opportunities for financial advisors and enterprise firms by understanding their biggest pain points. From data enrichment to lead scoring, Catchlight helps identify which leads are most likely to convert and provides tangible steps to best engage with them. For more information, visit or email at ... . Follow Catchlight on LinkedIn and Twitter . ©2024 Catchlight Insights LLC. All rights reserved.

About Mariner

Mariner is a privately held, national financial services firm equipped with the experience to meet your modern wealth needs. Our advisors have access to in-house expertise covering everything from tax, estate, trust, and insurance to investment banking and valuation, so they can maximize time spent creating unified wealth plans with clients. By opening more windows of wealth, we create opportunities to positively impact the lives of many. With this purpose, we intend to raise the bar for the entire industry. Founded in 2006 with $300 million in assets under advisement, Mariner and its affiliates now advise on over $245 billion in assets as of 6/30/24.

Mariner is the marketing name for the financial services businesses of Mariner Wealth Advisors, LLC and its subsidiaries. Investment advisory services are provided through the brands Mariner Wealth, Mariner Independent, Mariner Institutional, Mariner Ultra, and Mariner Workplace, each of which is a business name of the registered investment advisory entities of Mariner. Learn more at Mariner.com.

CONTACT: Kelsey Woodbridge ...