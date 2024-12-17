JCI Bangladesh Elects Nat'l Governing Board For 2025

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh successfully held its National General Assembly at Le Meridien Hotel in Dhaka on 6 December 2024.



The assembly, attended by Local Presidents and National Governing Board Members, finalized the Executive Board for 2025 to lead the organization in the upcoming year.

Kazi Fahad has been elected as the National President of JCI Bangladesh for 2025.



A well-known entrepreneur, he serves as the Managing Director of Kazi Printing & Accessories Ltd. and is a Director of BGAPMEA.



Under his leadership, JCI Bangladesh is poised to continue fostering dynamic leadership and impactful initiatives.

The assembly also announced the formation of the 2025 National Board, which includes a diverse group of young, visionary leaders in both elected and appointed roles.



Joining the leadership team as the Deputy National President is Arefeen Raafi Ahmed, a successful entrepreneur. He is the Managing Director of Pulse Tech Ltd. and the Executive Director of Techno Drugs Ltd., with extensive experience in leading businesses and startups.

Together, Kazi Fahad and Arefeen Raafi Ahmed will lead JCI Bangladesh in its mission to inspire young leaders and create sustainable change across communities.

The election was presided over by the 2024 Immediate Past National President (IPNP), Md. Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan, serving as the Election Commissioner. Also Mr. Mosud Mannan, the Founding President of JCI Bangladesh and Mr. Shakawat Hossain Mamun were the election commissioners in the General Assembly.

As the incoming National President, Kazi Fahad emphasized his commitment to building on JCI Bangladesh's achievements and steering the organization toward new opportunities. And incoming Deputy National President Arefeen Raafi Ahmed focused on creating long term sustainable impact through driving various initiatives connected to SDGs for the betterment of Bangladesh.

In 2024, JCI Bangladesh achieved super efficiency on the global JCI platform, setting a high standard for organizational excellence, and the new leaders want to carry the legacy forward.

The 2025 National Board aims to build on this success with a forward-thinking strategy and impactful initiatives designed to uplift communities and create opportunities for young people across the country.

JCI is a global, non-political organization dedicated to developing young leaders and creating positive change. With a presence in 120 countries and over 200,000 members, JCI empowers individuals aged 18-40 to make meaningful contributions to their communities. In Bangladesh, JCI operates through 45 Local Organizations that are committed to fostering leadership, innovation, and social impact.



