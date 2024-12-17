Bangladesh, East Timor Sign Visa Waiver

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Bangladesh and East Timor have signed a visa waiver agreement to strengthen bilateral ties.

The two countries also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Foreign Office Consultations (FOC).

The agreement and the MoU were signed in the presence of Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus and East Timor President Jose Ramos-Horta at the Chief Advisor's Office in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Home Advisor Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury and East Timor's of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Bendito dos Santos Freitas signed an agreement on visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic and official passports.

President Horta is on a three-day visit to Dhaka.

On Sunday (De 15), the East Timorese president held a meeting and delegation-level discussions with Yunus at his office.

