UN reports 499 migrants saved off Libyan coast last week

(MENAFN) The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on Monday that up to 499 migrants, including 34 women and six children, were rescued off the coast of Libya during the past week. The rescues took place between December 8 and 14, with migrants being returned to Libya after being found at sea. However, the IOM also highlighted that 29 migrants went missing during this period, underscoring the dangers of attempting to cross the Mediterranean.



So far this year, 21,343 migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, marking an increase of more than 4,000 compared to the previous year. The IOM also reported that 635 migrants have died, and 982 others have gone missing along the Central Mediterranean route in 2024. This route, one of the deadliest migratory pathways, has seen numerous fatalities and disappearances, despite ongoing rescue efforts.



The Mediterranean Sea continues to be a key migration route for individuals attempting to reach European shores, with many fleeing instability, conflict, and poverty in countries such as Libya. Since 2011, Libya has been a central departure point for migrants making the perilous journey across the sea, despite the grave risks involved. The IOM’s report highlights the persistent challenges of managing migration in the region, as well as the urgent need for enhanced protection and support for vulnerable migrants.



The increasing number of rescues and the continued loss of life on the Central Mediterranean route point to the complex and ongoing nature of migration in the region. Efforts to address the root causes of migration, improve rescue operations, and provide safe and legal pathways for migration are critical to reducing both the human suffering and the fatalities associated with these dangerous journeys.

