(MENAFN) The European Union is not considering sending peacekeepers to Ukraine while the conflict with Russia continues, according to the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas. Speaking ahead of a Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas emphasized that peace must first be established before peacekeepers can be deployed, accusing Russia of showing no intention to end the war. She referenced Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov’s recent interview, where he reiterated Moscow's stance on Ukraine's 2014 coup and its opposition to Ukraine joining NATO.



Kallas' comments came as discussions about the potential deployment of peacekeepers to Ukraine were set to take place among EU leaders, following pressure from US President-elect Donald Trump, who has called for a ceasefire and an end to the conflict. While some EU officials, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have supported the idea, Moscow dismissed it, particularly since Ukraine has enacted a law preventing talks with Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed that Russia's goals include Ukraine's neutrality and demilitarization, and any peace talks could only begin after Ukrainian troops withdraw from occupied Russian territories.

