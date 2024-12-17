Building collapses on 2 Israeli soldiers led to their death

(MENAFN) Two Israeli died in southern Gaza when a building fell on them, the Israeli military reported in a statement on Tuesday.



The incident located in the Philadelphi Corridor, a thin strip along the border among the southern Gaza Strip and Egypt, where Israeli troops have been stationed since May.



The recognized one of the dead troops as Moshiko Maxim Rozenwald, 35, a business leader in the Combat Engineering Corps. The name of the second dead troop was not announced yet until notification of his family. The two "fell during combat in southern Gaza," the army declared.



The fallen of the building happened on Monday afternoon when a reserve force got into a dilapidated structure in Rafah city. The military stated the building probably fell owing to damage from previous Israeli airstrikes and the troops entry.



Since the start of the Hamas-Israeli was on October 7, 2023, 818 Israeli troops have been died, in accordance with official figures.



MENAFN17122024000045016953ID1109001539