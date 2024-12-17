Malted Barley Flour Market Size Is Expected To Reach US$ 11 Bn By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Malted Barley Flour is projected to grow at CAGR of 9% during forecast 2019 to 2029, expected to reach ~7,382,500 metric tons by the end of 2029

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Malted barley flour, derived from sprouted barley grains, has gained significant traction due to its unique flavor, nutritional profile, and functional benefits in various applications. This flour is extensively used in baking, brewing, and the production of confectioneries, enhancing texture, flavor, and shelf-life of products. The period between 2019 and 2029 witnessed a surge in demand, driven by its adoption in health-conscious consumer segments and expanding applications in the food and beverage industry.Market Size and GrowthThe malted barley flour market is projected to exhibit steady growth from 2019 to 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This growth is fueled by rising consumer preference for natural and clean-label ingredients. In 2019, the market was valued at approximately 7,382,500 metric tons, and it is expected to reach US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2029. The increasing focus on plant-based and functional food products has significantly bolstered market growth.Discover Valuable Insights: Download the Report Sample -Market SegmentationBy Service Type:.Supply Chain Management.Custom Product DevelopmentBy Sourcing Type:.Conventional Sourcing.Organic SourcingBy Application:.Bakery Products (Bread, Cookies, Muffins).Beverages (Beer, Malt Drinks).Confectionery.Nutritional Supplements.OthersBy Industry Vertical:.Food and Beverage.Nutraceuticals.Cosmetics.OthersBy Region:.North America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaRegional AnalysisNorth America:North America dominates the market, driven by the high consumption of bakery and malt-based beverages. The United States holds the largest share, owing to the strong presence of food manufacturers and increasing consumer demand for clean-label ingredients.Europe:Europe is a significant contributor, with countries like Germany and the UK leading the market. The region's brewing industry has historically been a key driver, complemented by the growing popularity of artisanal and organic bakery products.Asia Pacific:The Asia Pacific region is witnessing the fastest growth due to rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and a shift towards Western dietary patterns. India and China are emerging markets with untapped potential.Latin America and Middle East & Africa:These regions are growing steadily, supported by increasing awareness and the expansion of global food brands into these markets.Get A Full Report Analysis:Market Drivers and ChallengesMarket Drivers:1.Health and Wellness Trends: Rising awareness about the health benefits of malted barley flour, including its high fiber and nutrient content, is a major growth driver.2.Rising Demand for Clean-label Ingredients: Consumers are increasingly opting for natural, non-GMO, and minimally processed ingredients.3.Beverage Industry Growth: The booming craft beer and malt drink segments significantly contribute to demand.Market Challenges:1.High Production Costs: Organic and premium-grade malted barley flour faces cost challenges, impacting affordability.2.Supply Chain Constraints: Seasonal production cycles and dependency on barley crop yield pose risks.3.Competition from Alternatives: Availability of other grain-based flours, such as wheat and rice, offers competition.Market Trends1.Organic and Non-GMO Products: Increasing consumer preference for sustainably sourced organic products is shaping product innovation.2.Functional Foods and Beverages: The growing focus on functional and fortified food products has expanded the use of malted barley flour in nutritional supplements.3.Artisanal Bakery Boom: Demand for premium baked goods has driven innovation in the bakery segment.Competitive LandscapeThe market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players. Key companies are investing in product innovation, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their market presence. Prominent players include:.Ardent Mills, LLC.IREKS GmbH.Muntons plc..Briess Malt & Ingredients Co..Imperial Malts Ltd.The Malt Company Private Limited.Munari F.lli s.p.a.Maltexco S.A.Mirfak Pty Ltd.Future OutlookThe malted barley flour market is poised for sustainable growth, supported by increasing consumer awareness, technological advancements in food processing, and expansion into emerging markets. The trend towards health-conscious eating and premium food products will continue to drive innovation and demand.Key Market Study Points.Increasing applications in bakery and brewing industries..Growing preference for clean-label and organic products..Regional variations in consumption patterns..Advancements in processing technology to improve product quality.Browse More Reports by TMR:.Banana Flour Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2034 & expected to reach US$ 2.0 Bn by the end of 2034.Frozen Seafood Market – It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 42.9 Bn by the end of 2031About Us:Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.Contact Us:Transparency Market Research Inc.CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,1000 N. West Street,Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USATel: +1-518-618-1030USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.