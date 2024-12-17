LIMITED-EDITION GHD ICED LUXE COLLECTION NOW AVAILABLE IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Z7 Communication) Dubai, UAE – December 2024: Whether you're on the naughty or (n)ice list, embrace ice-chic good hair days with the award-winning ghd styling tools, now available in stunning pearlescent icy blue tones and paired with sleek crystal-blue accessories.



Embrace the frozen allure of ghd’s newest limited-edition collection. Featuring ghd’s best-selling tools adorned with glistening icy hues, accented by shimmering metallic touches and frosted vanity cases. Unwrap it all this gift-mas and bring your ultimate festive fantasy to life with the ghd Iced Luxe Collection.



Uncover our exclusive gift sets, showcasing a curated selection of your favorite styling tools, each accompanied by luxurious accessories. The perfect glacial indulgence for you or a cherished one this winter, because the coolest gifts this season come in ghd-shaped packages!



GHD ICED LUXE LIMITED EDITION CHRONOS

For ice-cold curls or shimmering sleek straight styles, the revolutionary new ghd chronos delivers instant and superior styles, for styles that last for 24 hours* with up to 3x breakage protection.**

Includes: ghd iced luxe limited edition chronos styler plus complimentary vanity case

RRP: AED 1,886





GHD DUET STYLE GIFT SET

Give the gift of good hair with the revolutionary ghd duet style, the first 2-in-1 hot air styler* that dries and styles hair at the same time, with no heat damage.**

Includes: black ghd duet style plus complimentary paddle brush and soft heat-proof bag

RRP: AED 2,099







GHD PLATINUM+ SMART STYLER GIFT SET

Unwrap the ultimate SMART styler this festive season; ghd platinum+ for 70% stronger hair* and 75% more shine.**

Includes: ghd black platinum+ styler plus complimentary paddle brush and soft heat-proof bag

RRP: AED 1,828







GHD GLIDE HOT BRUSH GIFT SET

The brush that broke the internet! The first professional hot brush from ghd, which tames and smooths dry hair quickly and effortlessly.

Includes: ghd glide hot brush plus complimentary paddle brush and soft heat-proof bag

RRP: AED 1,107











The limited-edition ghd collection is available to purchase from Ounass, Bloomingdale’s, Harvey Nichols and select premium salons.







