India Arrests 175 in Aftermath of Kashmir Assault
(MENAFN) Indian police reported Saturday that they arrested 175 people in the Anantnag district of Indian-administered Kashmir, the site of a deadly assault earlier this week that left 26 dead. Authorities initiated a series of large-scale search and cordon operations across the area.
The attack has sparked a dramatic rise in tensions between India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed nations. India, accusing Pakistan of having a role in the assault, implemented several retaliatory actions, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a crucial 1960 agreement on water sharing, expelling Pakistani diplomats, canceling visas, and ramping up media restrictions.
Pakistan firmly denied the charges, responding by expelling Indian diplomats, halting visas for Indians, shutting its airspace, and stopping trade, including through third-party countries. Pakistan also announced the suspension of the 1972 Simla Accord, which governs the resolution of bilateral disputes.
Pakistan has warned that any attempt by India to alter the flow of water under the Indus Waters Treaty would be seen as an "act of war" and stressed that the treaty cannot be annulled unilaterally.
In the midst of these tensions, India's Ministry of Information issued a directive banning media outlets from broadcasting live coverage of defense operations or the movements of security forces, citing "national security" concerns.
The Kashmir region remains a longstanding point of conflict between India and Pakistan, with both nations claiming full control but administering parts of the territory.
