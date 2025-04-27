Lulu Hypermarket Supports 'Trade And Treasury Transformation Summit 2025' As Silver Sponsor

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber recently announced that Lulu Hypermarket is supporting the 'Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025' as a silver sponsor.

Held under the patronage of H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, the summit is organised by Qatar Chamber and the International Chamber of Commerce Qatar (ICC Qatar) and will take place on May 7 at the InterContinental Doha Hotel.

The summit brings together a host of key experts and speakers from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and beyond to discuss the latest trends and visions in the trade sector. It focuses on digital transformation in the area of banking transactions, along with its role in bolstering the capabilities of treasury staff in firms through the provision of innovative and smart cash and payment solutions.

It further aims to enhance innovation and digital evolution in Qatar, operating as a strategic platform to discuss the salient developments in trade finance, treasury, and payment practices.

Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansori stated:“We are honoured to welcome Lulu Hypermarket as a Silver Sponsor for the Qatar Trade and Treasury Transformation Summit 2025. Their support reflects the vital role leading retailers play in enhancing the national economy and enhancing sustainable trade practices.”

He also noted that this sponsorship underscores the private sector's commitment to supporting platforms that explore trade and treasury transformation, which are essential for fostering innovation and economic resilience in Qatar.

On his part, Dr. Mohamed Althaf, Group Director – Global Operations and Chief Sustainability Officer at Lulu Group International said:“We are proud to support this important summit, which aligns with our values of innovation, sustainability, and economic development. It presents a valuable opportunity to engage with key stakeholders and contribute to shaping the future of trade and finance in Qatar.”

He added:“Lulu Group believes strongly in the power of collaboration between the private sector and leading institutions such as Qatar Chamber. Through initiatives like this summit, we can collectively drive progress and transformation across the region's trade and treasury landscape.”

Lulu Hypermarket Trading Co, the fastest-growing retail chain in the region, has established a leading presence in Qatar's retail sector by offering a comprehensive shopping experience that caters to customers' daily needs under one roof. Since opening its first store in Al Saad on Al Rayyan Road in 2000, Lulu has become a trusted name in retail, import, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and staple goods.

Driven by its dynamic retail operations, Lulu's diverse portfolio includes Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Department Stores, Express Stores, Shopping malls, the Lulu Webstore, and trading divisions. Today, Lulu Hypermarket Qatar operates 24 state-of-the-art stores and a shopping mall, strategically located across the country.

To ensure consistent supply of global products, Lulu has established Export Distribution Centers and Sourcing Offices in 23 countries, including the UK, USA, Spain, Italy, Australia, Poland, and Canada-securing popular international brands for its customers.

With a workforce of over 6,000 staff representing 16 nationalities, Lulu promotes a unified culture focused on excellence in customer service. Committed to quality and innovation, Lulu Hypermarket aims to remain at the forefront of organized retail, continually expanding its reach while delivering exceptional value to customers and stakeholders alike.