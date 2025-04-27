403
Clashes Break Out Between Indian, Pakistani Forces Along Kashmir's LoC
(MENAFN) An armed confrontation took place between Pakistani and Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir on Sunday, as reported by Pakistani security sources.
"On April 26th, from 11:30 p.m. to 11:50 p.m. local time (1830-1850 GMT Saturday), Indian troops initiated unprovoked firing with light and medium machine guns targeting the Malta Post in the Leepa Sector of Jhelum Valley District," the sources reported to a news agency under anonymity.
The Jhelum Valley District falls under Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
In retaliation, Pakistani forces responded with small arms fire, and the exchange continued until approximately 2:00 a.m. local time on Sunday (2100 GMT Saturday). The situation later stabilized, according to the sources.
No casualties or material damage have been reported by either side.
The LoC, which separates the contested region of Kashmir between India and Pakistan, often becomes a flashpoint for tensions between the two nations.
