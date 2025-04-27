403
UK Climate Group End Protests in London
(MENAFN) On Saturday, the climate organization Just Stop Oil (JSO) held its final demonstration in London, concluding three years of efforts aimed at pressuring the British government to commit to ending the approval of new fossil fuel projects.
A large group of JSO activists and their supporters took part in the march, which started in St James' Park.
Many wore the organization's trademark orange vests as they made their way through central London.
The announcement to halt public protests came after JSO declared last week that they would stop engaging in disruptive demonstrations.
"Three years after bursting on the scene in a blaze of orange, at the end of April we will be hanging up the hi vis," JSO remarked in a statement released in March.
The organization asserted that their original demand to cease new oil and gas developments had now been incorporated into official government policy, which they called "making us one of the most successful civil resistance campaigns in recent history."
One of the many signs carried during the rally displayed the phrase, "If it ain't sustainable, it's suicidal," reflecting the group's ongoing opposition to fossil fuel usage and the licensing of new oil and gas exploration projects.
Since its inception in February 2022, Just Stop Oil has gained widespread attention for its disruptive tactics, such as blocking roads and splattering orange paint on artwork and during sporting events.
Reports indicate that the group's activists have been arrested 3,300 times and imprisoned 180 times throughout their campaign.
