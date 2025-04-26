403
Al Sadd's Al-Haydos Determined To Relive Glory Of 2011
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hasan al-Haydos is as ambitious as ever with the Qatar and Al Sadd legend aiming to add the AFC Champions League Elite title to his 2011 triumph.
A then 20-year-old al-Haydos played a pivotal role as Al Sadd lifted the 2011 AFC Champions League trophy by beating South Korea's Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC 4-2 on penalties with the midfielder netting in the shoot-out.
Fourteen years on, al-Haydos is eyeing a second winners' medal in a competition that evokes plenty of memories for the one-club player.“This competition is very important for us and for me personally,” said the midfielder.“It's like a kind of dream and the dream is still there. I wish to win it again in the remaining years I have in football. It's very important to win the title and the fans are equally thirsty.”
Al-Haydos, however, is under no illusion about the task at hand with Japan's Kawasaki Frontale standing in their way today with Al Sadd seeking only a third semi-final appearance since winning the title.
“The game will be tough and hard because this is the elite level but the team will be ready for the challenge. Winning the title (2024/25 Qatar Stars League) will have a good effect on the team. We hope to continue at the same level. We consider this match as a final. Kawasaki are hard and strong, so we have to take the competition step by step.”
It will be inaugural meeting between Kawasaki Frontale and Al Sadd. The teams have never previously faced off, with Frontale meeting a side from Qatar for the first time while this will be Al Sadd's maiden encounter against a Japanese club.
