Lithuania Considers Acknowledging Palestinian State ‘At Right Time’
(MENAFN) Lithuania is currently assessing the proposals put forward by France regarding the recognition of a Palestinian state, with the possibility of taking similar action in the future, but only “at the right time,” based on the country's foreign minister on Thursday.
Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys emphasized that the immediate focus should be on securing the release of hostages and establishing a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian party Hamas.
He noted that it is essential to stabilize the process and develop a roadmap, which must include the creation of a Palestinian state. This statement was made during an interview with a broadcaster.
Budrys further clarified that Lithuania is closely monitoring France’s suggestions and the decisions of other nations. “When there is a majority of them, when we see that the time is right, we will certainly consider that as well,” he said, indicating that Lithuania will act when conditions are favorable.
The foreign minister also reiterated the government's commitment to a two-state solution, stressing that it is essential for ensuring stability and peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine.
"We believe that such a solution would ensure stability and peaceful coexistence between Israel and Palestine, and I believe that we will achieve it. But the question is when it should be done and under what conditions, and how it will contribute to improving the current situation, which has been on the verge of tragedy for a long time.”
