MECC Launches Inspection Campaigns Of Winter Camps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MECC), represented by the Wildlife Protection Department, carried out comprehensive inspection campaigns throughout April, covering all winter camping areas across the country as part of its ongoing efforts to preserve and sustain the environment.

The campaigns, launched as the winter camping season draws to a close, covered the northern, central, and southern regions. They aimed to ensure cleanliness of camping sites, protect local ecosystems, and verify absence of environmental violations.

Director of the Wildlife Protection Department, Chairman of the Winter Camping Affairs Organization Committee at MECC Hamad Salem Al Nuaimi, emphasised that the campaigns seek to strike a balance between enjoying camping activities and safeguarding the environment. He urged all campers to adhere to environmental guidelines.

He added that the Ministry's efforts are focused on promoting environmental awareness and ensuring that campers are prepared to vacate their sites in a way that preserves natural resources. Al Nuaimi stressed that cooperation with relevant authorities is key to the success of the camping season.

These inspection campaigns are part of a broader set of regulatory measures and awareness activities conducted by the Ministry to protect Qatar's environment and its rich biodiversity.