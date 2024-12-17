'From Homeless To Hollywood' Documentary

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

From Homeless To Coming Soon 2025

- Shaneen BonnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Homeless To Hollywood is a drama-filled documentary that follows one woman's journey from homelessness to a new life of redemption.From Homeless To Hollywood is the rags-to-redemption story of Shaneen Bonner. In it, she navigates homelessness as she discovers her new calling as a Grammy-considered artist and screenwriter in the entertainment industry.Shaneen sits down to tell the harshness of homelessness in the documentary From Homeless To Hollywood by living in an abandoned house.The script has won over thirty film festivals worldwide, with an award-winning movie trailer attached to it.From Homeless To Hollywood Crews and Cast.Crew:Executive Producer, Director and Cinematographer: Kerry DonovanExecutive Producer, Cast Director, Assistant Director: Shaneen BonnerDirector: Nicole D. ScorniersCast:Kekey OrzorwarAundra WilliamsZerlina WebbKiwana CollinsRhonda ClarkCorde WilliamsAnthony Jojo BryantBright MeretighanHannah MeretighanJo-Ethel KearneyMelinda Bonner-BarnesTerrensula (Ren) BonnerSam PetersAbout Shaneen Charese Bonner:Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, Grammy-considered artist, and author of five-star books Bleeding Within and Expelled. She's also an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.

