'From Homeless To Hollywood' Documentary

From Homeless To hollywood Coming Soon 2025
Before you judge a book by its cover, open it up and read the whole chapter first.”
- Shaneen BonnerLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From Homeless To Hollywood is a drama-filled documentary that follows one woman's journey from homelessness to a new life of redemption.
From Homeless To Hollywood is the rags-to-redemption story of Shaneen Bonner. In it, she navigates homelessness as she discovers her new calling as a Grammy-considered artist and screenwriter in the entertainment industry.
Shaneen sits down to tell the harshness of homelessness in the documentary From Homeless To Hollywood by living in an abandoned house.
The script has won over thirty film festivals worldwide, with an award-winning movie trailer attached to it.
From Homeless To Hollywood Crews and Cast.
Crew:
Executive Producer, Director and Cinematographer: Kerry Donovan
Executive Producer, Cast Director, Assistant Director: Shaneen Bonner
Director: Nicole D. Scorniers
Cast:
Kekey Orzorwar
Aundra Williams
Zerlina Webb
Kiwana Collins
Rhonda Clark
Corde Williams
Anthony Jojo Bryant
Bright Meretighan
Hannah Meretighan
Jo-Ethel Kearney
Melinda Bonner-Barnes
Terrensula (Ren) Bonner
Sam Peters
About Shaneen Charese Bonner:
Shaneen Bonner is a multi-award-winning screenwriter, Grammy-considered artist, and author of five-star books Bleeding Within and Expelled. She's also an entrepreneur in the entertainment industry.
Shaneen Charese Bonner
Shaneen Bonner
