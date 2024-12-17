Allen Students bags 4 gold medals in IJSO

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | December 16, 2024 - Allen Career Institute Pvt Ltd students have once again brought laurels to the country. Allen's 4 classroom students have won a Gold Medal each in the 21st International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO). The Indian contingent has won 6 gold medals, out of which 4 students are from Allen. 57 countries participated in IJSO.

Allen's 4 classroom students have won gold medals in the 21st IJSO held in Romania from 2 to 11 December. These include Harshit Singla, Jinansh Jignesh Shah, Manas Goyal and Praneet Mathur. The Indian team include 6 students.

The IJSO exam is conducted in five stages. After the first phase of NSEJS, 51 students of Allen were selected for the second phase of INJSO. 31 students were selected for the third phase of OCSC. After this, a six-member team was announced to represent India in the IJSO final, out of which four students were from Allen. All four Allen students won gold medals in the final. This year, with six gold medals, India has also been declared the country winner i.e. World Topper.

38 Gold Medals to Allen

Since 2015 till now, Allen students have won 38 gold and 5 silver medals in the International Junior Science Olympiad. IJSO has won two gold and one silver medal in 2014-15, four gold and two silver medals in 2015-16, four gold and two silver medals in 2016-17, four gold and one silver medal in 2017-18, six gold medals in 2018-19, four gold medals in 2020-21, five gold and one silver medal in 2021-22 and five gold and one silver medal in 2022-23 and four gold medals in 2023-24.











