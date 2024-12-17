Deputy PM, US Defense Secretary Discuss Regional Developments
12/17/2024 1:02:34 AM
Doha: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs H E sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani received a phone call from US Secretary of Defense H E Lloyd Austin yesterday.
The US Secretary of Defense congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs on holding his new position. They discussed latest updates and developments in the region.
They also discussed ways to enhance and develop relations between the two sides, in addition to topics of common interest.
