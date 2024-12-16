Advancedpcb Welcomes Gregory Halvorson As New CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AdvancedPCB is a leading U.S. of comprehensive printed circuit board solutions.

Halvorson draws on deep knowledge and innovative mindset to guide the company's next growth phase and deliver Made-in-the-USA capabilities.

- Eric Heglie, Chairman of the Board for AdvancedPCBAURORA, CO, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AdvancedPCB announces Gregory Halvorson has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, December 9th.Halvorson's career spans over 35 years at some of the most successful and respected printed circuit board (PCB) companies, including Dynamic Circuits, Dynamic Details, Streamline Circuits, and Summit Interconnect. His extensive expertise covers engineering management, strategic innovation, and operational excellence. Notable roles include serving as Chief Technology Officer, President/Founder, and Chief Operating Officer, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic and transformative leader.Halvorson's appointment comes at a pivotal time for the North American PCB market and will be an advantage for Aerospace and Defense , Industrial , Medical , Automotive, and many customers seeking solutions Made in America.“We are excited to welcome Greg to the AdvancedPCB family,” said Eric Heglie, Chairman of the Board for AdvancedPCB.“Greg has a unique background and experience in the PCB industry. We are confident that he will be able to push AdvancedPCB's operations, capabilities, and customer service to new levels.”Halvorson commented,“I am honored to join AdvancedPCB and look forward to building on its strong foundation of innovation while creating lasting value for our customers.”About AdvancedPCB:AdvancedPCB is a leading U.S. manufacturer of comprehensive printed circuit board solutions-offering turnkey design, fabrication, and assembly solutions across six U.S. based factories, consistently faster than the industry standard. Our full-service solutions meet the unique demands of innovative PCB customers while providing best-in-class technical service at every touchpoint. With broad certifications supporting commercial and military work, AdvancedPCB's capabilities include HDI/UHDI, flex & rigid-flex circuits, design services, and turnkey assembled solutions.

