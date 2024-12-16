J&K Has 8 Identified Polluted River Stretches

The pollution in these river stretches is primarily attributed to the discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage from urban areas, industrial effluents, improper solid waste management, operational issues in sewage and effluent plants, lack of dilution, and other non-point sources, the minister said.

Yadav further said that J&K has one Grossly Polluting (GPI), which is operational and complies with environmental standards.“GPIs are defined as industries discharging effluents into watercourses and either handling hazardous substances or generating a Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) load of 100 kg per day or more,” he said.

The minister added,“Nationwide, there are 3,519 GPIs and 311 polluted river stretches across 279 rivers, based on monitoring conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2019 and 2021. The CPCB continues to work with State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees to monitor and address these issues.”

