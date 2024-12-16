عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
J&K Has 8 Identified Polluted River Stretches

J&K Has 8 Identified Polluted River Stretches


12/16/2024 7:08:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has eight polluted river stretches identified in 2022, according to Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

The pollution in these river stretches is primarily attributed to the discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage from urban areas, industrial effluents, improper solid waste management, operational issues in sewage and effluent treatment plants, lack of dilution, and other non-point sources, the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yadav further said that J&K has one Grossly Polluting industry (GPI), which is operational and complies with environmental standards.“GPIs are defined as industries discharging effluents into watercourses and either handling hazardous substances or generating a Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) load of 100 kg per day or more,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister added,“Nationwide, there are 3,519 GPIs and 311 polluted river stretches across 279 rivers, based on monitoring conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in 2019 and 2021. The CPCB continues to work with State Pollution Control Boards and Pollution Control Committees to monitor and address these issues.”

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Read Also Srinagar Uptown and Budgam Get Unclean Doodh Ganga Water

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN16122024000215011059ID1108999759


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search