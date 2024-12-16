(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

TOKYO, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor Corporation announces that it will return to CES 2025 with plans to make a presentation on Woven City during Days on January 6, 2025 starting at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time. The presentation will also be livestreamed, as outlined below.

Presenting Toyota Executive:

Akio Toyoda, Chairman of the Board of Directors (Representative Director)

Toyota to Share Progress on Woven City at CES 2025

Livestream* details

Date/Time :

Monday, January 6, 2025, 13:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time)

Tuesday, January 7, 2025, 6:00 a.m. (Japan Standard Time)

Video from the presentation will be available on-demand after the livestream.

*Livestream link to be shared on this page

closer to the date of the event – stay tuned!

About Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation works to develop and manufacture innovative, safe and high-quality products and services that create happiness by providing mobility for all. We believe that true achievement comes from supporting our customers, partners, employees, and the communities in which we operate. Since our founding over 80 years ago in 1937, we have applied our Guiding Principles in pursuit of a safer, greener and more inclusive society. Today, as we transform into a mobility company developing connected, automated, shared and electrified technologies, we also remain true to our Guiding Principles and many of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals to help realize an ever-better world, where everyone is free to move.

SDGs Initiatives:

About Woven by Toyota

Woven by Toyota is the mobility technology subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation. Our mission is to deliver safe, intelligent, human-centered mobility for all. Through our Arene mobility software platform, safety-first automated driving technology and Toyota Woven City - our test course for advanced mobility - we're bringing greater freedom, safety and happiness to people and society. You can learn more about our work at woven .

MEDIA CONTACT

Olivia Boisineau-Beckett

[email protected]

734-834-0885

