CITGO Lemont Refinery Awards First Responder Grants

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEMONT, Ill., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Lemont awarded its fourth annual first responder grants to agencies in Lemont, Lockport, Romeoville and Will County as a continuation of the CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) program.

CITGO Community Awareness Emergency Response (CAER) program grantees.

Continue Reading

"With ever-evolving challenges and escalating demands, first responders, including emergency medical services, firefighters, law enforcement and related personnel, are the backbone of our community's safety and resilience," stated Jim

Cristman, CITGO Lemont Vice President and General Manager. "CITGO's CAER Program is dedicated to helping these essential organizations and empowering those on the front lines to serve better and protect our local community."

Eight grants totaling almost $80,000 were awarded to the following agencies for specific projects: Will County Emergency Management Agency;

Romeoville, Lemont and Lockport Police Departments; the Lemont and Lockport Fire Districts; and the Will County Sheriff's Office. The goal of the CITGO CAER Program is to fund projects that enhance the safety and efficiency of first responders, improve reputation and image of emergency responders and effectiveness, provide specialized training and development opportunities, and help acquire or upgrade equipment necessary for these activities.

The

CITGO Lemont Refinery CAER Council was formed in 2002 to share information and increase understanding and cooperation between CITGO, community leaders, and communities regarding safety, the environment and emergency response. The council is made up of police, fire, other community leaders and refinery leadership. CAER continues to be a successful model for keeping community leaders informed on important information.

About

CITGO

CITGO Petroleum Corporation is a recognized leader in the refining industry and operates under the well-known CITGO brand. CITGO owns and operates three refineries located in

Lake Charles, La.;

Lemont, Ill.; and

Corpus Christi,

Texas, and wholly and/or jointly owns 38 active terminals, six pipelines and three lubricants blending and packaging plants. With approximately 3,300 employees and a combined crude capacity of approximately 807,000 barrels-per-day (bpd), CITGO ranks as the fifth largest and is one of the most complex independent refiners in

the

United States. CITGO transports and markets transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and other industrial products, and supplies a network of approximately 4,200 locally owned and independently operated branded retail outlets, all located east of the Rocky Mountains. CITGO Petroleum Corporation is owned by CITGO Holding, Inc.

SOURCE CITGO Petroleum Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED