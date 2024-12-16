Bigbear Spikes On Hookup With Proof Labs

(MENAFN- Baystreet) BigBear (NYSE: BBAI) shares gained sharply Monday. The company, a leading provider of AI-powered decision intelligence solutions for defense and national security, today announced a collaboration with Proof Labs Inc to deliver an advanced resiliency solution for the Department of the Air Force (DAF). Proof Labs Inc, as the prime contractor, was awarded the AFWERX Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Direct-to-Phase II contract to develop the Cyber Resilient On-Orbit (CROO) solution, with BigBear supporting as a sub-contractor.

The CROO solution will incorporate BigBear's SpaceCREST technology, a comprehensive digital twin capability that serves as a real-time monitor and alerting system of a satellite network's cyber infrastructure. This project aims to enhance the security of the U.S. Air Force (USAF) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF) on-orbit assets through Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) cyber intrusion detection.

“Proof Labs is excited to collaborate with BigBear to develop and deliver an advanced intrusion detection system utilizing artificial intelligence for the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Cyber Resiliency program,” said PRicardo Aguilar, Co-Founder & CEO of Proof Labs Inc.“This work combines Proof Labs' innovation with BigBear's expertise in AI-driven analytics to enhance the cybersecurity of critical space assets.

The integration of innovative technologies will support USAF's and USSF's mission to maintain resilient and secure space capabilities."

BBAI shares jumped 36 cents, or 14.3%, to $2.88.

