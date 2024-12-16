Ukraine Mod Greenlights Use Of New Sova 10 Drone

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The of Defense has approved for use in the Defense Forces a new Ukrainian-made SOVA 10 unmanned aerial vehicle.

This was reported by the Main Directorate for Armaments and Military Equipment Lifecycle Support, Ukrinform reports.

"This attack drone is capable of carrying a combat payload of several kilograms and operate in various weather conditions at a wide range of temperatures," the report says.

According to Deputy Defense Dmytro Klimenkov, "each new model is manufactured taking into account technical recommendations from the military."

The MoD reminded arms and equipment manufacturers that useful data on the codification procedure for new samples of munitions is available on its website.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for operation the Ukrainian-made unmanned aviation system TOKKO, whose kamikaze drones are resistant to e-warfare interference.