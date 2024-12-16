Account News In Brief (December 16, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) BOSTON - PAN Communications has been named agency of record for VTEX, a leading global composable commerce for enterprise B2C and B2B brands. VTEX powers 3,500 active stores across 43 countries, serving brands like Calvin Klein, Colgate, Dior, and New Balance. PAN will support VTEX's efforts to increase visibility and drive growth in North America.



NEW YORK - Barbados Marketing (BTMI) has renewed CIIC PR as its agency of record for Latin America, continuing an eight-year collaboration. CIIC will lead campaigns to position Barbados as a top Caribbean destination, building on its success in promoting Copa Airlines' direct Panama-Barbados route and driving tourism growth across key Latin American markets.



ANNAPOLIS, MD - The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption has selected Crosby Marketing Communications to create a national PSA campaign highlighting the need for foster care adoption. The campaign will include TV, radio, print, and out-of-home materials, aiming to inspire public involvement and support for the Foundation's mission to find permanent homes for children in foster care.



MONTCLAIR, NJ - Violet PR has been chosen to represent the North Carolina Community College System's Economic Development Division. The agency will lead a national campaign to showcase NCCCS workforce development programs, emphasizing initiatives like customized training and apprenticeship programs that attract businesses to North Carolina.



AUSTIN, TX - Red Fan Communications has been named the media relations and thought leadership agency for ESO Solutions, a leading provider of data and software for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and state agencies. Red Fan will support ESO in amplifying its role in improving community health, safety, and patient outcomes through transformative data solutions.



TALLAHASSEE, FL-Sachs Media has been selected by the Girl Scouts Florida Association to lead public relations for the "State of the Florida Girl" report. The campaign will use media outreach, digital marketing, and grassroots engagement to highlight key issues impacting girls in Florida and advocate for policy changes.



WASHINGTON - The American Bus Association (ABA) has selected CS-Effect to lead communications for its 2026 Centennial Celebration. The campaign will include digital storytelling, a regional motorcoach tour, and media outreach to highlight the industry's contributions to tourism. CS-Effect has a strong track record in managing milestone campaigns for national organizations.



DALLAS - BizCom Associates has been selected to represent Eggs Up Grill, the fastest-growing breakfast and brunch franchise. BizCom will implement a public relations campaign to enhance brand awareness and support franchise growth through targeted media and social media channels.



