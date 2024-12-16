Nat'l Guard Chief: Kuwaiti-Palestinian Ties Exemplary

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 16 (KUNA) -- Chief of the Kuwait National Guard (KNG) Mubarak Humoud Al-Jaber affirmed on Monday the strength of Kuwaiti-Palestinian relations, deeming it as exemplary. A statement by the KNG said that this affirmation came during the chief's meeting with Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub. Ambassador Tahboub, who congratulated Sheikh Mubarak Al-Humoud's on attain his new post, commended the brotherly sentiments and relations linking Kuwait and Palestine. (end) ahk

